‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday’s Classic Episode: Stephanie Strangles Brooke At Big Bear

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, June 4 reveals a vintage episode where Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) had Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) quivering in her boots when she arrived at the Big Bear Cabin, per She Knows Soaps. In one of the most epic Brooke and Stephanie showdowns on the sudser, the Forrester matriarch became violent when she found out that Brooke was after her youngest son.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless stopped filming and production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS has been airing classic episodes from April 23 when both daytime dramas ran out of new episodes. This week, B&B’s weekly theme focuses on some memorable clashes and fierce battles.

Brooke & Stephanie’s History

Stephanie was never Brooke’s biggest fan. Longtime viewers know that she called her the “Slut from the Valley” and frequently slapped her around. So, when Stephanie learned that Brooke was planning an overnight stay with Thorne Forrester (then –Winsor Harmon), she freaked out and made her way to the cabin.

On her way there, Stephanie became enraged as she thought about Brooke and how she had taken from her family through the years. She remembered Brooke seducing Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) when he was involved with Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson). Stephanie was also devastated when Brooke made her move on Eric Forrester (John McCook), married him, and had children with him. She was determined that Thorne would not be Brooke’s latest victim.

When she arrived at her destination, it was pouring and Brooke wouldn’t let her in. Brooke saw that Stephanie was beyond irate and that she wouldn’t be safe with her. However, she mistakenly believed that Stephanie was getting in at the back door. But when she opened the front door, Stephanie stormed in.

Stephanie Strangled Brooke

Stephanie grabbed the fireplace poker and smashed the tableware and champagne that Brooke had set out for her romantic rendezvous with Thorne. When Brooke told her that Thorne wanted to be with her, Stephanie punched Brooke and hit her so hard that she fell to the ground. She then got on her knees and began to strangle Brooke.

Stephanie vowed that Brooke wouldn’t get her claws into Thorne and berated her for setting a bad example for her children. Stephanie wouldn’t let Brooke destroy Eric’s children as well and she began to tighten her grip around her neck. Brooke frantically grabbed a vase and smashed it on Stephanie’s back in an attempt to get her off of her.

This must-see episode, which originally aired on August 3, 1999, features Stephanie in one of the most iconic moments on the soap opera. Stephanie’s hatred for Brooke was legendary, and in this episode, it was fueled by her desire to protect her son.