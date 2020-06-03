Jane Goodall Warns That Humanity Will Be Finished If We Fail To Adapt Our Food Systems After COVID-19

Naturalist Jane Goodall has warned that humanity will be “finished” if we do not adapt our food systems following the coronavirus to adapt to the climate crisis.

Goodall believes that the emergence of COVID-19 was the result of human actions, namely ones that destroy the natural habitat and endanger the lives of other species. She points to over-foresting, over-exploitation of the natural world, and intensive farming as culprits in the emergence of the virus. These actions and conditions have made it possible for animal diseases to easily jump to humans. The coronavirus is thought to have begun infecting humans at a wet market in Wuhan, China.

The chimpanzee expert spoke about her concerns on Tuesday at an online event held by the campaigning group Compassion in World Farming.

“We have brought this on ourselves because of our absolute disrespect for animals and the environment. Our disrespect for wild animals and our disrespect for farmed animals has created this situation where disease can spill over to infect human beings.”

The conservation activist warned that we have come to a crossroads regarding our relationship with the natural world. She urged that those with the financial means put pressure on governments and leaders to avoid adding to the problem. She added that we have to stop buying products that base their success on factory farming and exploitation of the natural world.

“We have come to a turning point in our relationship with the natural world. One of the lessons learnt from this crisis is that we must change our ways. Scientists warn that to avoid future crises, we must drastically change our diets and move to plant-rich foods. For the sake of the animals, planet and the health of our children.”

“If we do not do things differently, we are finished,” Goodall warned, adding that there is only a small window of time left to act and that humans cannot go on for much longer continuing in the same way.

One of the most urgent issues in Goodall’s eyes is our reliance on factory farming for food. She spoke about factory farming being linked to the rise of antibiotic-resistant super bugs and causing disease and climate breakdown. Goodall also called for people to be lifted out of poverty, stating that when people are desperate for food, they turn to cutting down forests to survive and choose the cheapest food available, regardless of how it is produced.

Goodall is not the only activist concerned with the link between the coronavirus and the destruction of the natural world. Conservation groups all over the world are calling for the end of animal exploitation, a global wildlife trade ban, sustainable agricultural practices, and increased safety standards for food and those who work in the industry.