Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Shows Off Her Fit Body In A Tight Top And Tiny Shorts

Instagram model Raquel Benetti showcased her athletic figure on a soccer field for her latest upload. She wore a tight white top and small workout shorts for the cute snap, and posted about trying to beat her own record for juggling a soccer ball.

The former professional soccer player is as well-known for her exploits with a ball as she is for her stunning figure, and in this post she discussed working on her skills. She was photographed on an indoor soccer pitch and tagged the location as Soccer Labs Analia Franco which is located in her hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Benetti routinely posts videos of her impressive juggling and has been dubbed “The Muse of the Freestylers,” and in her caption mentioned she is training to beat her personal record of juggling a ball for over two hours and forty-nine minutes.

The 29-year-old was photographed as she knelt down and faced the camera. She wore her long black hair down and swept to the right side of her head and slightly tilted her face in that direction. Benetti had her left knee on the ground and rested her left arm by her side. She held a soccer ball on top of her right thigh and put her arm above it.

Benetti wore a small white athletic top which was open in the middle with criss-crossed straps, which offered fans a glimpse of her cleavage. The model rocked a pair of small pink workout shorts. Her ensemble showcased her flat stomach and toned legs. Benetti had on a pair of pink Nike soccer shoes, and wore a peach-colored smart watch on her left wrist and a black hair tie on her other wrist. To complete the look, she wore a thin gold necklace.

Many of the Brazilian’s 1.2 million Instagram users flocked to the post, and more than 30,000 of them showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over 19 hours after it went live. Benetti had over 180 comments as fans offered words of encouragement. Her replies were swamped with fire and heart-eye emoji. Followers complimented her physique, while others joked about trying to best her record of juggling a ball for nearly three hours themselves.

“So beautiful,” a fan wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Nice,” an Instagram user commented while adding a diamond emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Benetti put her curvy figure and jaw-dropping soccer skills on display in a compilation video last month. That post garnered over 38,000 likes from her loyal fans.