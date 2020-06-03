Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Bikini On The Beach

Model Viktoria Varga flaunted her athletic figure on the beach for her latest Instagram post. She wore a small bikini that showcased her toned legs and backside and in the caption discussed how she embraces her stretch marks.

The 28-year-old had found inventive ways to participate in photo shoots amidst the coronavirus outbreak and this snap was part of her first in-person shoot since the lock down started. Varga was photographed on a beautiful beach. Behind her the sky looked a picturesque baby blue and the water appeared almost turquoise. The model took shade underneath a tropical tree.

Varga was shot from the side but turned her head towards the camera to show her beautiful face. She sat on her knees with her heels touching her pert derriere. The fashion designer held her arms in front of her body, and had her long blond hair down. Varga wore a small bikini with light blue, brown and pink patterns along with peach-colored bottoms that tied on the side.

The Hungarian’s tanned skin popped against the white sand which acted as a backdrop for the snap. Her fit body was on display, and the pose she took helped accentuate her curvy booty. Varga included a second photo in the upload which was a screenshot from a recent Instagram story. This picture was a close-up of stretch marks on her upper leg. The model revealed in her caption that several Instagram users had messaged her about the pic. She wrote about embracing her “sexy” stretch marks, and mentioned that while she tries to have the perfect set-up for pictures her body is far from “perfect.”

Many of the model’s 467,000 Instagram followers flocked to the snap, and the post earned more than 12,000 likes. Varga also received over 170 comments on the revealing upload, and the majority of the responses were from women showing support. Model Victoria Lopyreva replied with a single heart emoji. Multiple followers discussed trying to embrace their own stretch marks.

“Oh yes!!! I agree with you because from my first time to wearing sexy bikini and I’m really shy of stretch marks on my skin,” one wrote.

“I totally agree with you, I think the best thing is being at peace with ourselves,” an Instagram user commented.

“Totally agree…I have them on my legs as well but because of weight fluctuations and was shamed for them unfortunately,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Varga showed off her backside in a pic taken during a virtual photo shoot. That post garnered more than 14,000 likes.