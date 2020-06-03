Daniella Chavez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Strappy Underwear While Laying In A Bed

On Tuesday, May 2, Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 12.9 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing on a bed with a black duvet. She laid on her stomach and arched her back. Daniella held open a book, as she rested her head in her hand. She gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The model opted to go topless for the photo, leaving little to the imagination. While her position on the bed allowed her chest to be mostly covered, fans were still able to get a good view of her incredible cleavage. She did have on a pair of strappy hot pink underwear, which put her pert derriere on full display. Daniella kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only delicate hoop earrings.

The blond bombshell pinned back some of her long locks and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Daniella appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, peach blush, and nude lipgloss. In addition, she sported a multi-colored manicure.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation wrote in Spanish and encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account.

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Daniella’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are really beautiful and attractive baby,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So adorable,” added a different devotee.

“Perfection my dear,” said another follower.

“You are looking so beautiful,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Daniella has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore pastel lingerie. That suggestive snap has been liked over 170,000 times since it was shared.