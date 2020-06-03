‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Surprises Fans With Unruly COVID-19 Hairdo

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman on the show, surprised his fans on social media today. He shared a personal photograph of himself in the bathroom, revealing how the stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic affected his hairdo.

The TV legend showed off a selfie of himself, and he wore a big smile. It’s unclear if it was before or after a shower, but there appeared to be a shower in the background. The soap veteran stood in front of a mirror, and a tiled wall was visible behind him, and two glass walls of a shower with a white and darker colored towel draped over them seemed to be in one corner. Braeden sported a scruffy goatee on his face in the shot, but his unruly coiffe took center stage. The actor’s typically well-styled hair went in several different directions, and the pieces over his ears made it clear that Braeden’s hair was longer than usual.

In the caption, the Y&R star noted that the hairdo was courtesy of COVID-19, and presumably, he hadn’t had it cut in a while because of the stay at home orders in his area. The photograph received more than 9,600 reactions on Facebook, and at least 1,600 of his fans took the time to leave a comment. Plus, over 460 accounts on the popular social media platform shared the photo. Viewers seemed to appreciate the insight into the actor’s current look.

“This made me genuinely smile. And after the last few days, I really need to smile. Stylish hair, messy hair, you always look good,” wrote one who included a red heart emoji.

“Made me smile too. All of us are probably sporting the COVID-19 hairstyles these days. LOL. Eric, you and your family stay safe. God bless you,” a second viewer replied.

“Thank you for your good spirits and humor, Eric. I think I have the same COVID hair! God Bless. I am loving the classic episodes and looking forward to Y&R’s return. Stay well,” declared a third devotee of the actor, who alluded to the show’s recent theme weeks that aired after it ran out of new storylines due to shutting down production in mid-March.

“Brought a smile to my face, just as I needed one. You look great!!!” a fourth viewer gushed.

