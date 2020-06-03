Issa Vegas Is A Total Hottie In Skintight Jeans & Tiny Crop Top

Issa Vegas wowed fans with a sexy series of snaps that saw her clad in a casual yet sexy ensemble. The Instagram upload consisted of five new photos that added some serious heat to her page.

Each image in the set captured the model posed in a different way, ensuring that all angles of her figure were well on display. The first image showed the model outside on a balcony that overlooked a street lined with cars and a large building in the distance. Issa did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but the weather looked warm with a bright blue sky overhead.

She flaunted her bombshell body in a tiny crop top that cut off at her ribs, exposing her taut tummy and small waist. Its capped sleeves didn’t cover much skin and showcased her trim and tanned arms in their entirety. The shirt appeared to have a distressed black graphic on it, but it was not fully visible due to the angle in which she was posed.

On her lower half, Issa rocked a pair of insanely tight jeans that hugged her curvaceous physique and accentuated her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was worn snug on her hips and highlighted her small midsection. The garment’s back pockets hit on the top of her bodacious backside. Also of note was a small silver piece near her belt loops that appeared to have the brand’s logo though it was not legible.

She wore her long, blond tresses with a middle part, and her black outgrowth was on display. Issa’s long, blond tresses tumbled down her shoulders and back, and the ends of her mane were slightly curled, giving off a flirty vibe. The model appeared to be wearing a natural palette of makeup that served as the perfect complement to her look. The application seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and a light gloss.

The update has only been live on Issa’s page for a short time, but fans have already taken notice of it. Over 132,000 fans have commented on the post, while more than 1,700 people added comments that included compliments or only emoji. Some Instagrammers commented in Spanish while many others chimed in English.

“So beautiful women in jeans,” one fan gushed with a peach emoji to symbolize her booty.

“Love you so cute and your body is nice,” a second follower commented.

“A pretty woman attracts, but a pretty woman who is valued IN LOVE,” one more fan added.