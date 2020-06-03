‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Traci Refuses To Budge

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, June 3, teases an episode from September 10, 2001, bringing more big Abbott family moments. Jack tries to convince Phyllis that they are meant to be, and he asks her to marry him. Plus, Traci and Ashley clash over Brad, but Traci is committed to Colleen knowing her father.

Jack (Peter Bergman) proposes to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems he catches her off guard by popping the question in front of all their guests, who are also quite surprised. Instead of answering Jack, Phyllis runs out. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) tries to speak with Phyllis and reassure her that Jack loves her, and then Jack comes in. Phyllis and Jack slip away to talk with each other privately.

Once alone, Jack bares his whole heart to Phyllis. He’s convinced that they are meant for each other. However, Jack wants kids, and Phyllis cannot give him a child, which seems like a pretty big roadblock. Each time they’ve been serious about each other, it has ended badly, and Phyllis is convinced this time won’t be any different for them. Jack listens to Phyllis, but he doesn’t think she is right. However, he eventually tells her that if she genuinely means no, then he will leave her alone.

Elsewhere, tensions rise between Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Brad (Don Diamont) and Ashley are in a romantic relationship, but Brad is living with Traci and Colleen, which is super awkward for everybody. John (Jerry Douglas) wants to talk to Traci about her living situation with Brad. He lets Traci know that her relationship with Brad is stealing Ashley’s happiness, and Traci isn’t shocked. However, for Traci, the main priority is Colleen and that she gets to have regular contact with her father. Traci isn’t even the slightest bit interested in changing the situation unless Ashley asks her to, and so far, Ash hasn’t asked her to do anything differently. Traci plans to continue staying with Brad until Ashley voices her opinion about the situation.

Ultimately, Ashley worries that Brad will never see Abby as a daughter since he has Colleen, and there is some tension between them. The solution is not a simple one, though, since Colleen is Brad’s flesh and blood, and Traci is Ashley’s sister, making Colleen her niece. What a tangled web.

Also, prepare to see Paul (Doug Davidson), Victor (Eric Braeden), Isabella (Eva Longoria), Cassie (Camryn Grimes), and more in the flashback episode.