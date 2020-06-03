Suzy Cortez Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging White Bra & Matching Shorts

On Tuesday, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez started off the workweek by sharing a suggested snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 30-year-old striking a seductive pose in a white-walled room. What appears to be a kitchen island and chair can be seen in the blurred background. Suzy stood with her back arched, as she turned her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. The model placed one of her arms in front of her stomach and the other behind her back. She turned her neck and tilted her chin downward, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum competition sizzled in a white push-up bra. The plunging garment put her ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the bra with matching ruched shorts that accentuated her pert derriere. Suzy also had on an unzipped neon green windbreaker. The jacket had slid off her shoulders, which showcased her impressive arm muscles. She finished off the look with a pair of stud earrings.

For the photo, Suzy styled her raven-colored hair in boxer braids with a deep middle part and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She sported a glamourous eye look that seemed to have featured shimmering eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. The rest of her makeup appeared to have included subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick. The social media sensation tagged makeup artist Joan Blackbird in the post’s caption, insinuating that he assisted with her cosmetic application.

Many of Suzy’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of heart-eye and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“BEAUTIFUL,” gushed a fan.

“Gorgeous,” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“[V]ery nice,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Suzy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a topless picture, in which she wore black fishnet stockings. That post has been liked over 26,000 times since it was shared.