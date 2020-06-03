Russian Bombshell Lily Ermak Stuns Fans In Strapless Bikini

Lily Ermak showed off her toned body to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 2, with a new update that saw her in a stunning bikini.

The Russian model was captured outdoors during a bright, sunny day. She sat on the ground, next to a wooden pole, with her legs near the water. Ermak leaned back, placing her hands on the ground behind her for support. Her head was tilted to the right and she appeared to have her eyes closed. A few boats were featured in the caption, amid palm trees. According to the geotag, the picture was taken at the Miami Beach Marina.

Ermak rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a tropical print of palm leaves in dark pink and white, with black and orange accents. Her top had a straight, strapless neckline that sat low, allowing Ermak to show off her ample chest. The top boasted a layer of fabric that fell over her breasts, creating a curtain-like effect.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sat around her navel. They had a narrowly cut back, which exposed Ermak’s toned derriere. They also included high-cut legs.

Ermal wore her honey-colored hair in a middle part and pulled back. She tied it in a low ponytail that fell against her back. She also appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup, including bronzer and cherry-colored lipstick.

According to Google Translate, Ermak announced a contest in the caption, which is meant to aid those who are currently without a salary. The photo has attracted more than 13,100 likes and upwards of 315 comments within a few hours. Her fans used the occasion to thank Ermak for the contest, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one of her fans raved, following the words with drooling faces, fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“I hope to be lucky at least once in this kind of draws [heart-eyes emoji] and the photo is just beautiful,” replied another user.

“Very cool [heart-eyes emoji] Thank you for such a cool initiative [smiley] I participated and wish you all good luck!!!” a third one chimed in.

Ermak often stuns her followers with racy photos of herself in swimsuit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another snapshot in which she rocked a pale yellow two-piece, including a triangle top and string bottoms. Ermak was in what appeared to be a bathroom or spa room while standing in front of a mirror to capture the selfie. Water droplets could be seen on her body and face, and she wrapped a white towel around her hair.