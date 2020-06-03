Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Reportedly ‘In Touch’ Months After Deciding To Break Up

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have reportedly been on each other’s minds nine months after their shocking breakup.

Back in August 2019, both Hadid and The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) decided to call their on-again, off-again relationship quits. Once they learned that the pair was really over, many of their fans urged them to get back together after watching their romance for four years.

While the breakup was difficult for their fans, both stars went on to work on other projects and work on themselves. However, Us Weekly reported that the former pair are on speaking terms at the moment. They’ve purportedly “been in touch recently,” and are working on the friendly parts of their relationship. Back in February, the couple wasn’t on speaking terms, but it reportedly had nothing to do with how they ended things. Another source to the outlet said that Hadid needed time to focus on what she wants and wasn’t trying to jump back into dating.

“Bella isn’t dating anyone at the moment,” they related. “She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she’s mostly focused on her career right now.”

The Weeknd also used their time apart to help his career. In March, the singer released his latest studio album, After Hours. Once it was released, many people thought he might be using the new release to open up about his past with Hadid. Some hinted that several lyrics reminded them of the couple’s past, which neither of them confirmed. While the supermodel didn’t speak publicly about the album, Hollywood Life reported that she didn’t mind him singing or writing about their romance, as she was aware that he’s done so in the past.

“She has a lot of history with him and that doesn’t just go away because they’re not together anymore,” a source said. “Despite things not working out between them, there are people that will always have a special place in our hearts and that’s just the type of connection they have.”

Hadid and The Weeknd first began dating in April 2015. The pair met after the musician asked Hadid to model for his Beauty Behind the Madness album. After one year together, The Weeknd moved on to singer and actress Selena Gomez. They dated for 10 months before ending their romance in October 2017. Their relationship allegedly drove a wedge between the two women, as Hadid had followed and then unfollowed Gomez on multiple occasions. She also got back together with The Weeknd after he ended things with Gomez.