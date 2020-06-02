Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Tugs At Her Bralette For Hot New Update

Daniella Chavez teased her nearly 13 million Instagram fans on Monday, June 1, with her most recent post, in which she smoldered in a skimpy underwear set while making a silly face.

In the photo, the Chilean Playboy model kneeled on a chair in what looked to be a kitchen. She had her back to the island, where a couple of Moët & Chandon champagne bottles stood on either side of a flute. Chavez tilted her head back as she stuck her tongue out with eyes closed.

Chavez wore a lingerie set in pastel shades of purple, pink and blue. The bralette had mauve straps, which went over her shoulders. The small triangles allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. Chavez hooked one of her thumbs around the front of the bra as she tugged it forward, exposing even more skin. She teamed it with a pair of matching underwear bottoms, which sat low on her hips.

She pulled her blond hair up in a ponytail, allowing a few tendrils to remain loose around her face. Chavez appeared to be wearing a bit of mascara and lipgloss.

In her caption, written in Spanish, Chavez urged her followers to stay home — presumably in light of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases in South America — stating that we need to be healthy for the day we can hug each other again. She reinforced her message by using the geotag space to add the tag “Stay at Home.”

The post attracted more than 168,000 likes and over 1,600 comments since being shared yesterday. Her fans flocked to the comments section to express how they feel about her looks, and also to engage with her caption.

“I want my hug when that day comes,” one of her fans wrote.

“This year was the worst in the history of the 21st century, I hope that we can all have a better future and a better life, but even so the PANDEMIC, as I see it, is a punishment sent from nature for colonizing and damaging it for almost 4 million years,” replied another user.

“You and those bottles, I need nothing else,” a third fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Chavez is no stranger to flaunting her lingerie-clad figure to her legion of followers. She recently posted another example that saw her sitting up in bed with a bouquet of pink roses on her lap, as the The Inquisitr has previously written. The lingerie was a pale-pink shade that matched the color of her flowers. She further played up her pastel outfit with a bold, hot-pink lipstick. The set included a plunging bra boasting underwire demi cups held together by crisscrossed straps.