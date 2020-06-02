NeNe Leakes Jokes That She & Gregg Both Have ‘Side Pieces’ Following Cheating Allegations

NeNe Leakes recently made light of the accusations that she and Gregg Leakes are unfaithful to each other.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a post of herself and Gregg smiling for the camera on Monday, June 1. NeNe flashed a small smirk and placed one hand on her head for the photo op. She also gave a side-eye for the photo as she wore a white T-shirt. Gregg was slightly behind his wife, wearing a blue and white dress shirt. He also added a hat and sunglasses to his look.

Following the photo, NeNe left a cheeky caption underneath. She shared with her millions of followers that her “bond” with her husband is “unbreakable” and won’t be broken any time soon. While continuing to announce that she and Gregg are working on something that’s coming soon to Atlanta. The former Glee star joked that the project has nothing to do with their marriage, as they both have “side pieces.” NeNe ended the caption asking her followers and non-fans to let her and her husband “cheat in peace.”

Several of NeNe’s fans were thrilled after seeing her and her husband together and the caption she left underneath. More than 60,000 users liked her post, while over 2,000 users left a comment. Many of the commenters enjoyed the joke and also applauded how great the couple looks together.

Page Six reported back in May that NeNe was having a relationship outside of her marriage. A source shared with the publication that she’s been seeing a man named Rodney White since late 2017. The USDA worker has reportedly known NeNe since before she rose to fame when RHOA premiered in 2008. The twosome reportedly spends time together in Maryland where White resides, though they’ve reportedly been seen around Atlanta and other locations. NeNe, however, is reportedly more invested in the affair than White.

“People close to him have said that it’s all about the lifestyle,” the insider dished about the purported relationship. “If it wasn’t for that, he wouldn’t give her the time of day … because he didn’t before when she was a nobody. He knew her before she became the NeNe Leakes that she is today and before the multiple surgeries to change her looks.”

In addition to her cheating scandal, NeNe recently accused Gregg of being unfaithful as well. She shared on Angela Yee’s podcast, Lip Service, that Gregg was secretly texting and calling one of her former employees at Swagg Boutique. NeNe also said during the podcast that she wouldn’t stop her husband from seeing someone else if he wanted to.

Although NeNe’s former friend and RHOA co-star Kenya Moore confirmed that the cheating rumors are true, she has denied having an affair throughout her marriage to Gregg. The couple first got married in 1997 and later divorced in 2011. Two years later, they reunited and exchanged their vows on national television.