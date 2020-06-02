Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Sons’ 2nd Birthday As Ex Jim Enjoys Some Fun In The Sun With Girlfriend Kortnie

Meghan King Edmonds recently celebrated her sons' second birthday.

Meghan King Edmonds recently celebrated the second birthday of her twin sons, Hayes and Hart.

As her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, enjoyed spending time outdoors with his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a series of photos of the preparations that went into her sons’ birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories, one of which featured her in the car with tons of balloons.

“The twins are turning 2!” Meghan wrote in the caption of her photo, according to a report shared by The Sun on June 2.

A short time later, Meghan shared a second photo of her oldest child, 3-year-old daughter Aspen, who was decorating a batch of Disney-themed cupcakes for her younger siblings and their impending birthday celebration.

As The Sun explained, Hayes and Hart, who are Jim’s two youngest children, don’t actually turn 2-years-old until Friday, June 5. However, for whatever reason, Meghan chose to start the celebrations early.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Meghan was seen asking her daughter, who was seen decorating her brothers’ cupcakes on the floor of her St. Louis home, where she’s been spending time over the past couple of weeks, who she was making the treats for.

“For the birthday,” Aspen replied as she wore a festive gold dress.

“For the birthday party. That’s a beautiful dress that you put on,” Meghan told her daughter.

As Meghan and her daughter got ready to celebrate Hayes and Hart’s second year, her estranged husband’s girlfriend, Kortnie, posted a series of photos and videos on her page in which she and Jim were seen lounging together in the sun. In one video, Kortnie tagged Jim and said that they were “finally” able to soak in some rays.

Once Meghan and her family were ready to party, the former reality star returned to her Instagram Stories and shared a number of other posts of the small children in her home, one of which included the twins sitting in high chairs and eating their cupcakes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim isn’t the only one whose moved on from their five-year marriage. Last week, amid rumors of a new romance, Meghan took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, and his dog and confirmed that the two of them were in a relationship.

“I guess if it’s in [People magazine], it must be true… I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter,” Meghan wrote in the caption of her post.