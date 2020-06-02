WWE News: Hall Of Famer Banned From AEW Shows, According To Tony Khan

Tony Khan has made it clear that he supports the protestors who are outraged over George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. The All Elite Wrestling CEO took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform Linda Hogan that she and her former husband, Hulk Hogan, are banned from all of the company’s shows. The response came after Linda posted a controversial tweet.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Linda’s now-deleted tweet described all of the looters as “afro Americans” who “need to be civilized.” Khan responded in the comments section, informing her that she’s now joined her husband on the company’s banned list.

Linda has been using Twitter to share her support for President Trump. She is no stranger to controversy, and her views appear to have alienated her from some members of the wrestling community.

While Khan didn’t confirm why Hulk has been banned from all AEW shows, the most obvious reason is because of the WWE Hall of Famer’s own racial incidents. Back in 2015, some audio surfaced in which he can be heard using racist slurs during an outburst against black people. He was subsequently fired from WWE, but he has since been welcomed back and reinstated into the Hall of Fame.

It’s worth noting that Hulk didn’t tweet anything negative about the protestors, but Khan’s tweet suggests that AEW has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to racists and he was making that clear. Khan has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days, which has resulted in him receiving some criticism from social media users.

As the WrestlingNews.co article notes, one Twitter user responded to one of his recent posts by claiming that “All Lives Matter,” which could have been a reference to Chris Jericho’s recent comments stating the same sentiment. As summarized by Bleeding Cool, the AEW star used his own social media platform to share this opinion, but his boss appears to disagree with Jericho.

Khan responded to the follower’s criticism by revealing his own personal views on the “All Lives Matter” mindset.

“I believe that Black lives matter. I also believe that every person’s life matters & I believe that everyone should believe that everybody’s life matters, but until everybody acknowledges that Black lives matter, then we haven’t acknowledged that everybody’s life matters.”

Khan has made his position clear, and wrestling fans shouldn’t expect to see the Hogan family show up in AEW.