Washington Redskins Get Called Out For Participating In #BlackOutTuesday

The Washington Redskins decided to get in on the #BlackOutTuesday movement by posting a picture of a black square on their Twitter account, and unfortunately, it did not go well for them.

On Tuesday, Twitter and Instagram were filled with images of black squares as people participated in #BlackOutTuesday, an online movement aimed at sharing the content of Black creators as well as anti-racism resources and action steps for allies to take, Today reported. The movement was started as a response to the death of George Floyd during an incident with Minneapolis Police on Memorial Day and as a way to raise awareness around the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many celebrities, social media influencers, brands, and corporations showed their solidarity for the movement by posting black squares on their social media accounts. For the most part, their displays of solidarity were well-received. However, some of the social media accounts that jumped on the bandwagon were accused of being tone-deaf for doing so, which is exactly what happened when the Redskins posted a black square with the #BlackOutTuesday on their Twitter account.

Twitter users immediately pointed out the hypocrisy of a brand that has refused to change their problematic name and mascot speaking out against racism.

One Twitter user wrote, “Teams with racial slurs for names should really sit out racism protests.”

Another commented, “How about starting with blacking out your logo and change your team’s racist nickname. That’s how you can help combat racism. Look in the d**n mirror.”

Another chimed in, “Good thing your name isn’t a racial slur. That would certainly be embarrassing.”

The Washington Redskins have been caught up in the controversy about their name for decades, according to The Washington Post. In the late 1960s, activists began to protest the use of Native American imagery by sports teams. In 1972, a group of Native American activists asked the team to change their name, but the team responded by saying their name was not meant to be offensive.

During the 1990s protesters demonstrated against the Redskins at the Super Bowl, the team was sued by Native American activists over the use of the name, and the federal Trademark Trial and Appeal Board determined the name was offensive and ordered the team to change it. The Redskins appealed the decision.

The controversy has continued into the 2000s and 2010s with increasing calls for the team to change its name and mascot. In 2013, the movement to change the name gained national attention when Native Americans held a forum about changing the name at the National Museum of the American Indian. The controversy really heated up again when the team’s owner — Dan Snyder — vowed he would never change the name.

Since then, the controversy has stayed in the national consciousness, popping up every now and then when people with a platform bring up the issue.

Within two hours of the post being made, it had over 5,000 comments, most of which were criticizing the team for their hypocrisy.