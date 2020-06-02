Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Yellow Lace Bra

Eriana Blanco stunned many of her 2.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 1, with a sizzling new update. The Latina bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a photo in which she rocked a lingerie set that put her signature hourglass figure on full display.

The photo captured Blanco posing indoors against a white wall. She stood near a semi-closed window that allowed some streaks of light to enter into the room. Blanco placed one leg in front of the other and kicked her hips to the right, in a way that helped to accentuate the natural curves of her lower body. She took her left hand to her hair while allowing the other arm to rest by her side. Blanco turned her head slightly to the right as she glanced at the camera.

Blanco sizzled in a mismatched two-piece set. Up top, she had on a light yellow bra that contrasted with her tan skin. It had an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her voluptuous cleavage. The cups were covered in lace over a solid fabric, which added a floral pattern to the style. The bra was held by matching straps placed over her shoulders.

Blanco teamed her top with a pair of black bottoms with a V-shaped front, which included two-string straps on either side. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips and highlighting her very small waist.

She opted to wear a full face of makeup, seemingly including black and white shadow that, combined, created a smoky effect. She also appeared to be wearing mascara and black liner, nude lipstick and bronzer. Her brunette tresses were swept over to the left and worn loose.

In the caption, Blanco urged her Instagram fans to follow her OnlyFans account, adding that they could do so by clicking on the link included on her Instagram bio. In under a day of being posted, the photo garnered more than 37,200 likes, proving it was a hit with her fans. Blanco disabled the comments section for this particular post, which she has also done on previous posts she used to promote her OnlyFans page.

Blanco is no stranger to sending temperatures soaring with her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video of herself in a sexy black dress that outlined her curves. The clip was a promotional post for Bang Energy drink. She rocked a tight black dress that featured low scoop neck. Blanco was seen drinking a can of the energy drink with her eyes closed. The flavor was “Froste Rose,” and the can was bright pink and purple.