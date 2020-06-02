‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Talks Feud With Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney

Kristen Doute doesn't know why they couldn't let her make her own decisions.

Kristen Doute is speaking out about her ongoing feud with her former best friends, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

While promoting her new book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, during an interview with The Washington Post on June 2, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was asked how she feels about Stassi and Katie after watching them judge her over her relationship ups and downs with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter throughout the past two seasons of the Bravo reality show.

“Michele was like, ‘Why do your friends think they know better for you than you?'” Kristen recalled, citing her co-writer, Michele Alexander, who also authored How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

According to Kristen, all of her girlfriends were continuously telling her that she shouldn’t date Carter during their years-long relationship and questioning why she was still with him. Meanwhile, other friends suggested that she give other guys a chance.

“It’s like, wait, wait, wait — how about just let me do me?” Kristen explained.

In her book, which was released today, Kristen told readers that her friends were often quite vocal about their disappointment that she wasn’t moving on from her relationship with Carter as quickly as they would have liked.

Looking back, Kristen said that she understands that the process she went through with Carter was difficult for her friends to be a part of. She also admitted that she was wrong for judging other people’s relationships, all while she continued to go back and forth with her romance with Carter.

“I just didn’t know it at the time. But again, writing this book, unpacking all these feelings and really digging super deep into the ‘why’ of everything as best that I could, and that’s how I felt about Carter and I. But they’re my lessons to learn, essentially,” Kristen explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen also addressed her feud with Stassi and Katie on the May 3 episode of the We Met at Acme podcast, admitting, via an Us Weekly report, that she was not sure where she currently stood with her former friends. She also said that while Stassi and Katie have suggested that she lied about the status of her relationship with Carter last summer, she did no such thing.

Kristen and Carter ultimately split last fall after filming Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which Kristen confirmed on her Instagram page.