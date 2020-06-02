Amanda Holden Looks Sensational In Short Khaki Dress At Heart Radio Studios

British celebrity Amanda Holden wore a killer outfit while presenting Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom this morning and looked sensational.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Britain’s Got Talent panelist was captured walking into the studios in a short khaki dress that fell above her knees. The garment had short sleeves and was relatively low-cut, which helped showcase her decolletage. The bottom half of Holden’s garment also had lace detailing and was tied up around her waist at the front with a knotted belt. To complete the outfit, the 49-year-old wore metallic heels that displayed her toes. She accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, one with her initial attached to it, bracelets, and large round sunglasses. Holden held onto a rectangular gold clutch bag and appeared to have a coat of black polish on her nails. The blond beauty sported her shoulder-length wavy hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, she kept it fairly minimal but still seemingly put on lipstick.

In a series of snapshots, Holden looked very chic while attending her job located in London. The TV personality continuously flashed a huge smile and was seemingly living her best life. In one frame, Holden looked over to her right and showed off her stunning side profile. The image showcased her striking facial features and natural good looks.

According to the Daily Mail, Holden’s dress is from British fashion brand Reiss.

On Instagram, Holden usually uploads a photo of herself inside work wearing the ensembles she gets papped in. However, today the talent show judge decided to participate in the Blackout Tuesday movement instead as she wanted to show her support for George Floyd’s death and inform followers that she believes that black lives matter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died after he was pinned beneath three white police officers after a deli employee accused him of buying cigarettes with a fake bill. The hashtag “BlackLivesMatter” has been a trending topic ever since and Holden is one of many celebrities who have been showing their support.

On Monday, she was photographed by the paparazzi again in an eye-catching orange dress designed by Karen Millen. The sleeveless garment had military-inspired shoulder pads and a plunging neckline. Holden paired the outfit with nude-colored heels and a tangerine Chanel clutch bag that showcased the brand’s iconic logo. She wore large round sunglasses and sported her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down.

In a boomerang image posted on her Instagram, Holden strutted directly to the camera in the middle of the hallway, placing one hand on her hip.