Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Black Bodysuit & Comments On Current Issues In Latest Instagram Update

On Tuesday, June 2, Swedish model Anna Nystrom shared a series of stunning snaps with her 8.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 27-year-old standing in front of a black backdrop. She sported a plunging black bodysuit and a matching oversized blazer. The monochromatic ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience.

The blond bombshell slicked back her hair and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and peachy nude lipstick. In addition, she sported a white-tipped French manicure, giving the look additional glamour.

In the first image, Anna turned to her side and placed one of her hands on her waist, with the other resting on her stomach. She lowered her gaze and parted her full lips. The second photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her beautiful face. The Instagram star raked her fingers through her hair, as she looked directly into the camera. For the final photo, the model struck a similar pose to how she was standing in the first snap. She brought her hands together and turned her head to face the photographer.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the Black Lives Matter movement. She stated that she believes everyone should be respected and valued, regardless of any differences. Anna went on to say that she is upset that people of color experience racism. She then implored her followers to not “be part of the hate,” but rather find ways to be supportive of one another.

Fans flocked to the comment section to state that they appreciated her message.

“Great statement awesome Anna. Stay safe out there,” wrote one commenter.

“Too true, we all need to help make this happen,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Ana’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are [so] beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“She is a gorgeous queen @annanystrom,” remarked a different devotee.

Anna has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 50,000 likes.