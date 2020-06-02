Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Curves In A Skintight Dress On Instagram

Blac Chyna is no stranger to showcasing her assets on social media, and her latest Instagram update is proof. On Monday, June 1, the former reality star shared a snap of herself scantily clad in a curve-hugging dress.

Chyna glanced at the camera with her usual half-lidded stare, giving some serious bedroom eyes and a “come hither” look. She positioned her body to the side and posed against a wall in what appeared to be a parking lot. She placed one hand against the rusted wall and the other on the back of her hip, which drew attention to her derriere.

The 32-year-old model and mother of two wore a nude minidress that showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique. The neutral-colored frock sported thin straps that curved over Chyna’s shoulders, as well as a string that tied under her arm and circled around her back. The back of the dress dipped low, showing off her massive, colorful tattoo.

Though the ensemble sported a modest neckline, Chyna’s voluptuous bust was still on display as the tight-fitting fabric stretched across her ample chest. The frock also showcased her taut stomach. The real focal point of the photo was her curvaceous booty, which she flaunted in the skintight outfit. The seam of the dress snaked its way down her side, further accentuating Chyna’s toned body.

She paired the ensemble with nude, strappy sandals that flaunted her leg tattoo.

Chyna’s makeup palette seemed to be filled with golden hues, as her lids looked to be dusted with a champagne shimmer that reached her brow bone. Her lush lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil.

Her contoured cheeks looked brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones look sculpted. Her lips seemed to be outlined with a mocha-colored lipliner and filled in with a peachy nude gloss.

She wore her hair parted in the middle. Her tresses cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous waves, starting off dark at her roots before transitioning into an auburn shade sprinkled with caramel highlights at the bottom.

As of press time, the image racked up close to 29,000 likes and 260 comments from her 16.4 million followers.

Chyna’s fans peppered the comments section of the post with compliments on her latest look.

“Hey beautiful will you marry me?” jokingly asked a social media user.

“Damn boo,” replied another, punctuating their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

“Perfect shape on you,” wrote a third fan.

“WOAH,” exclaimed a fourth follower in all-caps, including a shocked smiley face in their message.

Many others simply responded with rows of flame emoji.