Vanessa Morgan Says She Is The ‘Least Paid’ Series Regular On ‘Riverdale’

Vanessa Morgan claimed she was the “least paid” series regular on Riverdale in a tweet shared on Tuesday, TVLine reported. The actress also doubled down on her criticism of the way black people are treated in the television industry.

Morgan first spoke out on Sunday when she shared a message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, where she said she was “tired of how black people are portrayed in the media.”

She claimed that most were depicted as “scary” or forced to play the sidekick role to their white counterparts. At first, she did not mention the pay discrepancy or Riverdale by name, although many fans theorized she was speaking of her own show.

On Tuesday, Grace Medford responded to Morgan’s tweet by quoting it and saying that black people were often used in television advertisements to promote diversity but then not given equal treatment in the shows.

???????????? used in the ads for diversity but not in the shows https://t.co/bTxjnzRsUa — G (@oneofthosefaces) June 1, 2020

Morgan responded to agree with Medford’s remark, to which Medford replied, “Imagine they’re getting so much more bang for their buck bc ur part of an lgbt storyline too, double the diversity – DOUBLE UR PAYCHECK IMO.

Morgan then asserted that she is the lowest-paid series regular on the show.

“Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least girl i could go on for days,” said Morgan.

While Riverdale is not explicitly named in her initial Twitter interactions, Morgan’s tweets offer enough clues to point the finger and she later confirmed it.

Numerous fans responded to Morgan’s latest accusations against the show’s production. The majority were very supportive of the actress speaking up for herself.

“I really hope you calling them out leads to some real change on the writers part and you get the treatment, the screentime, and the pay you deserve,” contributed one fan.

Morgan later said she was finally motivated to let her voice be heard and hoped that “a change is coming.”

Exactly, finally feel like I can speak up for myself and my fellow brothers and sisters & be heard. Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope a change is coming. https://t.co/SrVQ20g9zg — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

Despite her upset, Morgan also tweeted to let her fans know that she does not blame her fellow castmates and friends for the mistreatment, and officially referred to Riverdale by name.

She added that she knew the cast had her back and asked for people to avoid attacking them.

My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back. ♥️ — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

TVLine has reportedly reached out to the network for comment on these recent allegations.

Morgan first joined Riverdale in the second season as bisexual character Toni Topaz and soon became involved in a romantic relationship with Madelaine Petsch’s character Cheryl Blossom. In season three, she was promoted to a series regular role. She is correct in stating that she is currently the only black lead character in the series.

Ashleigh Murray previously starred on Riverdale as Josie McCoy but left last season and snow starring on the Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene. Murray has also spoken up about her treatment on Riverdale.