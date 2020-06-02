Lea Michele Terminated From Her Partnership With HelloFresh Due To Racism Allegations

Meal delivery service HelloFresh released a statement via their official Twitter account earlier today, announcing that they had terminated their partnership with Glee actress Lea Michele. The decision comes on the heels of racism allegations from her co-star Samantha Ware.

“HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have terminated our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

Multiple people tagged the business in tweets regarding the allegations made about Michele, both from Ware and other people. HelloFresh responded with the same statement to several users, sharing it multiple times on their account. They have since deleted several tweets containing their statement, leaving only one tweet with the above remark behind.

Many users were impressed by the company’s quick action and dedication to fighting against injustice and inequality.

“Crafting that ‘apology’ on notes app? @LeaMichele Im sorry but you will not be forgiven lol. How u gonna explain this?? Thank u @HelloFresh for making the perfect choice!” wrote one person.

Their tweet echoed the sentiments of many others who said they are waiting to see how Michele would respond to the growing controversy.

According to Business Wire, Michele’s partnership with HelloFresh only started this year. The meal delivery service announced a partnership with the 33-year-old actress in January. She became part of a digital campaign to promote healthy eating.

The controversy started when Ware responded to Michele’s tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. She accused Michele of threatening to “sh*t” in her wig at one point during their time together on the Glee set. She also alleged that Michele committed multiple “traumatic microaggressions” against her and, in general, made life on set terrible.

Ware recurred in the show’s sixth season, while Michele played the leading role of Rachel Berry from beginning to end.

Other Glee stars and multiple other celebrities also tweeted their support of Ware and seemed to throw shade at Michele, too.

Amber Riley tweeted multiple GIF reactions that fans theorized were in response to Ware’s claims. Alex Newell also directly replied to Ware’s tweets and retweeted Riley multiple times, adding credence to those claims.

Ira Madison III responded to multiple tweets about Michele, prompting even more responses from celebrities like Aly and AJ Michalka.

One of Madison’s tweets also received a response from Daybreak actress Jeanté Godlock who accused Michele of calling Glee‘s background actors “cockroaches.”

“Did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of ‘glee.’ but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo,” tweeted Godlock.

Along with Ware’s original tweets, Godlock and multiple others were also forwarded to the HelloFresh team, possibly contributing to their decision to sever ties with the actress.