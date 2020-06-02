Cardi B’s Stylist Kollin Carter Bashes Fashion Brands For Not Being Vocal About George Floyd Protests

Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter is calling out fashion brands who have decided not to speak on the protests following George Floyd’s death.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Floyd was allegedly killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, May 25. Several days after the recording of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck surfaced, he was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Following Chauvin’s charges, many celebrities and brands took to their digital platforms encourage their audience to get involved and help black organizations and movements. However, multiple fashion houses and retailers opted not to speak out about Floyd’s alleged murder or the protests that followed. According to Us Weekly, Carter shared on Instagram his frustrations with those brands and its CEOs, calling it “absolutely bogus.” Not only was Carter disgusted by the silence of some of the brands, but he also pointed out that the brands are the main ones who want to work with Cardi and more of his black clients.

“For you to be in my email begging for placements but have nothing to say when it comes to this matter is disgusting,” Carter wrote. “Don’t use us when it’s convenient for you to then turn around and not stand with us.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3AwrWJhZQM/

Carter then captioned his feed post and said he will no longer work with the fashion brands that haven’t written about what’s happening in the world. He also pointed out that the same brands have been vocal about other issues that took place over the past year and said the companies are purposely staying silent about the protests.

“Where’s the energy you had when the kangaroos in Australia were dying? You should be f*cking ashamed of yourselves,” he added.

Shortly after publishing his posts, Carter received a ton of support from his 206,000 followers. More than 15,000 Instagram users liked Carter’s post. Additionally, over 1,000 users commented and left several “thank you” messages for his critique of the fashion industry.

In addition to his share, Carter, who has also styled Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell, encouraged his followers to go out and vote on Tuesday, June 2. Multiple states, including Maryland, Indiana, Iowa, and New Mexico can vote in the primary election.

Like Carter, Cardi has also been vocal about the importance of voting. On Friday, May 29, the “I Like It” rapper shared how she’s always fought against injustice regarding black and brown people on her Instagram page. She also expressed to her millions of followers how their vote can make changes to the police brutality they’ve witnessed.