‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spin-Off Writer Fired Over Social Media Post Where He Threatens To ‘Light Up’ Looters

'Law & Order' boss Dick Wolf said he would 'not tolerate' the conduct.

Craig Gore, one of the writers on the Law & Order spin-off that’s set to star Christopher Meloni, was fired on Tuesday. Gore was fired following an Instagram post in which he suggested that he would get violent with any looters or protesters who tried to disrupt his property, according to TV Insider.

Gore, who used to write on SWAT, posted a number of inflammatory photos on his Instagram page in recent days, including one in which he was seen holding a large gun at the front door of what was likely his house. The caption on the image simply said “curfew,” but Craig got into more detail in the comments on the post. It was there that the writer referenced looting and the curfews that had taken effect in Los Angeles in response to the protest over George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

“Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won’t light motherf–kers up who are trying to f–k with my property I worked for all my life? Think again,” he wrote.

Dick Wolf, who is the executive producer on all Law & Order shows as well as Chicago Fire and its various spin-offs, announced that Gore would be fired immediately.

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement.

Gore had also worked on Wolf’s Chicago P.D., and had recently announced that he had accepted a job on the staff of the new Law & Order spin-off that’s set to focus on Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. When it was discovered that Gore was a writer for the show, many users tagged Meloni in order to make him aware.

In response, Meloni said that he had “no idea who this person is or what they do.”

Gore’s firing comes just hours after Meloni’s former co-star on Law & Order: SVUMariska Hargitay weighed in to slam President Donald Trump for his response to the protesters. Hargitay’s remarks came after Trump described himself as the “president of law and order” during a press conference on Monday.

In response, Hargitay simply tweeted “NEVER,” and fans were eager to weigh in in support of the actress’s sentiment. Hargitay has never shied away from political activism, and also posted a message encouraging her followers to vote in the primaries that are happening in nine states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday, June 2.