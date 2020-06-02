Meghan Markle Addresses Racism & Mom, Doria Ragland, Being Called The ‘N-Word’ In Resurfaced Video

A video of Meghan Markle sharing her views on racism and what it’s like to be mixed race recently resurfaced and has been making its rounds on the web.

Amid the protests, riots, and the “Black Lives Matter” movement that is happening in the United States, countless celebrities and political figures have been sharing their views on racism and how it’s affected them personally. Markle has not spoken out since the issue became hot again following the death of George Floyd, but the Daily Mail shared a clip from 2012 where Markle expressed her opinions on the topic. The clip was part of the “I Won’t Stand For…” campaign that was done for the charity Erase the Hate.

In the nearly two-minute-long clip, Markle wore a shirt that read “I Won’t Stand for Racism” in bold black and red letters while sharing how much racism has affected her throughout her life. She told listeners that — even though she’s biracial — most people are unable to tell what she’s mixed with, so a lot of the time, she felt like a fly on the wall during encounters.

She said that since people didn’t know she was part African American, she was treated differently than she thinks she would be if people knew she was mixed. Of course, this was four years before she met Prince Harry and her fame skyrocketed.

“And so some of the slurs that I’ve heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way,” Markle shared. “And then, you know, a couple of years ago I heard someone call my mom the N-word.”

She went on to say that beyond being personally affected by racism, seeing the landscape of the U.S. and the world made her want things to get better. Markle expressed her belief that race is part of what defines a person, but the way that someone looks shouldn’t affect the way they are treated. The Suits actress also expressed her pride for her heritage and shared that she was happy with where she was headed.

“I hope that by the time I have children, that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about.”

Since Markle, Harry, and their son Archie moved to Los Angeles in March, they have been taking extra precautions to be sure they are safe and secure. They’re currently living in Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills, though it’s not immediately clear whether they purchased the home or are just renting it. They have also been relying on Perry’s security detail and footing the bill for the services, which contradicts previous reports that claimed Prince Charles was paying for the team.

The couple has been keeping to themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.