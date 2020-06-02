‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday’s Classic: Brooke & Taylor’s Epic Cake Fight

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, June 3 reveals an episode for all Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) fans. The longtime rivals will battle it out at Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) wedding before things go from bad to worse, per She Knows Soaps.

The vintage episode previously aired on August 22, 2018, and pays tribute to one of The Bold and the Beautiful most classic clashes between two of the sudser’s original leading ladies. The soap opera is currently showing older episodes according to a weekly theme because they ran out of episodes on April 23. Both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restlessstopped production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Looks like it’s time to cut the cake! ???? Here’s a play-by-play of this iconic cake fight that is definitely going down in #BoldandBeautiful history. Retweet your favorite part! ???? pic.twitter.com/gAvbAsQms3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 22, 2018

Babies & One-Night Stands

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) got married at a very contentious time in the young man’s life. That year, he found out that his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), had had a one-night stand that could have resulted in her pregnancy. Of course, he was devastated and Hope invited him to move into the cabin on the Logan estate.

After the baby was born, Liam and Steffy decided to give their relationship another go. However, it was not long before Liam and Hope were canoodling behind Steffy’s back after Hope found out that she was pregnant with his child. Steffy then gave them her blessing and told them that she would rather co-parent with Liam than have a back-and-forth relationship with Liam. She didn’t want to make the same mistakes, Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) made.

Taylor giving Brooke a taste of the cake. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/W1IlTUlsOc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 22, 2018

Taylor Pleads With Liam Before The Wedding

Steffy invited her mother to go with her to the wedding. She wanted to attend the wedding to show everyone that she, Liam, and Hope could band together as a united family.

However, Taylor had other ideas. She approached Liam right before the nuptials and begged him to reconsider. But Liam went through with the vows.

Brooke overheard Taylor badgering Liam and confronted her in the kitchen after Liam and Hope were married.

Taylor and Brooke’s Cake Fight

It wasn’t long before Taylor and Brooke hurled insults and wedding cakes at each other. They brought up their history with Ridge and scratched open old wounds as they bickered. Taylor then flung some of the wedding cake at Brooke and the two women were soon embroiled in an all-out cake fight.

Accusations AND wedding cake being thrown between Brooke and Taylor. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/yPJSenPYpI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 22, 2018

Steffy and Hope walked in on their mothers and admonished them. They had witnessed so much anger and bitterness while growing up. They then made it clear that they had not chosen the same path for their families. Steffy and Hope made Taylor and Brooke take a walk of shame into the wedding reception area so that everyone could see how two grown women still acted like little kids.