Viki Odintcova Rocks Black Bikini During Bali Getaway

Viki Odintcova heated up Instagram with her latest update. The Russian model took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt her incredible body in a sexy black bikini while she posed in what appeared to be a quaint villa.

Viki’s post was a single photo that featured her standing between two wooden doors with a bed behind her. The geotag for the post indicated that she was in Bali.

The model rocked the tantalizing two-piece swimsuit. The top was a classic halter style with triangle-shaped cups that gave her followers a nice look at her ample chest. The bottoms sat low on her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape.

Viki stood with both of her hands on the doorknobs of each door while she leaned forward a bit, showing off her cleavage. A gold pendant hanging from a necklace also drew the eye to her chest. She stood with one leg slightly forward, flaunting her curvy hips and toned thighs. Her shapely shoulders were also on display while her tan skin glowed. She looked off to the side with a serious expression on her face.

Viki’s hair was slicked back away from her face. It appeared to be at least partially wet, suggesting that she had just come from a dip in a pool. She appeared to let her natural beauty shine though, opting for a light application of makeup that included contoured cheeks and a nude gloss on her lips. She wore several bangle bracelets to accessorize her look.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 89,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Viki wrote the caption in Russian. A translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she told her followers that she had just completed her first online marathon, although she did not clarify what kind of marathon she was speaking about.

Many of the comments were also written in Russian, but some of her English-speaking fans took a moment to compliment Viki on how stunning she looked in the swimsuit.

“You are looking so so beautiful,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Amazing picture you’re beautiful,” a second fan agreed.

“Your body is just wow,” a third follower wrote.

“what colour doesn’t look good on you,” joked a fourth admirer.

Viki does seem to have a knack for looking good in just about everything she puts on her body. Not to long ago, she shared a snap that featured her rocking sexy sports bra and a pair of joggers.