Thassia Naves Snaps Sexy Selfie While Surrounded By Leopard-Print Furniture

Thassia Naves wowed fans with a sexy selfie that showed her in a chic sweat set while surrounded by leopard-print furniture. The steamy new upload was added to her Instagram page last night, and the response from fans so far has been great.

The model stood in the middle of the frame, looking into her cellphone to ensure that she had the perfect angle for the selfie-style shot. A tag in the photo indicated that she was in Uberlandia, which is a municipality in the state of Minas Gerais in southeastern Brazil. The space was decorated with a number of colorful items, including a floral rug with hues of red, green, blue, and yellow. A leopard-print sofa and chair appeared to her left as well as a wooden side table with a beautiful white lamp.

Thassia opted for comfort in terms of attire, rocking a gray sweat set that showcased her trim figure. A tag on the post indicated that the outfit was from Galleria Tricot and on top, she wore a cozy shirt with a V-neckline and padded shoulders that gave the outfit an element of glamour. The bottom of the shirt was slightly ruffled and hit at her waist while accentuating her tiny midsection and fit figure. The piece also boasted three-quarter-length sleeves.

Her bottoms were a perfect match and featured a high waistband and a drawstring that held the garment up on her tiny waist. Thassia’s pants were oversized on her legs but still showed how slender her stems are. The bottoms had jogger-like bands that stretched on her ankles and prevented the pants from falling any further. Thassia also added a pair of flats that were lined in leopard and looked very similar to the design on her couches.

The Latina model added several accessories to her look, including a few layered necklaces, earrings, and a ring. She styled her silky blond tresses with a sleek middle part, and her hair fell behind her back. She appeared to be wearing a striking application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with praise. So far, the post has been double-tapped over 19,000 times while over 120 Instagrammers commented with either their opinion or emoji.

“Amen amen! Let’s start June with a lot of faith. God bless us,” one follower commented with a few praying-hand emoji.

“Beautiful! I loved the look,” a second fan wrote.

“Sometimes I look at your posts just to see your decor. LOL,” another social media user added.