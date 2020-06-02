‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shares Sweet Family Photos From A Day On The Lake, Says Her ‘Kids Come First’

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee was all smiles in a new series of photos she shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday morning. Mackenzie posed with her three children as they spent time with extended family, and it turns out that her estranged husband Josh McKee was there with them as well.

The new Instagram post included a total of seven photos from what she said was a day out in “Papa’s” boat. She joked that she was fried after this full day of sun, and she added a couple of significant hashtags to her caption.

Mackenzie signaled via her hashtags that her kids come first and that she’s practicing healthy co-parenting with Josh. Those Teen Mom fans who scrolled through the photos could see why those hashtags were included, as Josh was there on the lake with Mackenzie and their three kids. One of the photos she shared even showed her with Josh and the three kids all together on a tube that the family was having pulled around the lake by the boat.

A couple of weeks ago, Mackenzie took to social media to state that her marriage was Josh was over, signaling that this time the split would be permanent. Shortly after that initial declaration, she added some additional context and said that she felt Josh had an emotional affair of sorts with her cousin Ashley. She insisted that she couldn’t continue in her marriage after learning that.

Despite insisting that she is done with her marriage to Josh, Mackenzie indicated that they were working hard on co-parenting and putting their three children first. Some Teen Mom fans had not realized that the two had separated again and Mackenzie added some additional explanation in the comment section of her post.

“I just had to learn that I have made mistakes, he has made mistakes. Together we destroyed a marriage. And now we have to learn to raise these kids together and get along,” Mackenzie explained.

Despite the ups and downs between Mackenzie and Josh over these past few months, the Teen Mom star praised her estranged husband during these additional comments. The couple may be separated now, but it seems she appreciates how he’s handled it.

“With the help of God everything has gone very smoothly. Thankfully Josh has been the easiest person to go through something like this with. But it also helps that neither of us are wanting to move on and be in relationships right now. We just want to figure ourselves out. And when that day comes, I just pray he finds someone who will respect me and my kids. It’s all in Gods hands,” Mackenzie noted.

Quite a few of Mackenzie’s followers praised her for taking this approach despite the difficult times she’s endured lately. This marriage has certainly been through some major highs and lows, but it sounds as if both Mackenzie and Josh are focusing on their children rather than any hard feelings and drama, and fans are glad to see it.