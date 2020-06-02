Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Curves & Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Update

On Monday, June 1, American cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The side-by-side photos showed the pregnant 31-year-old standing in what appears to be a bathroom. In the first photo, she wore a dark blue tank top that had been lifted up to showcase her baby bump. She had also pulled down her gray sweatpants, revealing that she was not wearing any underwear. Liz faced away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. The Instagram star arched her back and grabbed her round bottom, as she looked over her shoulder, parting her full lips.

Liz altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. She rested her hands on her thighs and hunched her shoulders. The model had changed into a rolled-up gray tank top and opted to go completely pantless. As with the previous photo, fans were able to get a good view of her incredible curves.

For the pictures, the blond bombshell pulled back her luscious locks in a ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, Liz still managed to look absolutely gorgeous.

The cosplayer clarified in the post’s comments section that both of the photos were taken on the same day.

In the caption, the social media sensation appeared to be referencing her growing stomach.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes. Many of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing,” wrote one fan, adding a string of smiling face, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You are just perfect,” added a different devotee.

“Very beautiful and very perfect body,” remarked another follower.

“[You are] just SO CUTE,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of the social media platform’s nudity guidelines. Recently, she shared a suggestive upload, in which she wore a cheeky mesh bodysuit that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 75,000 times.