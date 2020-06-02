Laura Marie Showcases Her Flawless Figure In A Cheetah-Print Bikini: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Laura Marie went scantily clad in a racy outfit for her most recent Instagram upload on Monday. The model put her curves on display as she stared into the camera.

In the racy pic, Laura looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a cheetah-print bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders while exposing her abundant cleavage in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips while accentuating her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a jeweled bellybutton ring in her navel.

Laura posed with her arms at her sides as she pushed her hip out slightly. She wore a serious expression on her face. In the background, a green plant, brown chair, and bookshelf could all be seen.

Laura wore her dark brown hair parted down the middle. Her long locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the glam look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers quickly began to respond to the pic, clicking the like button more than 15,000 likes within the first 18 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 220 comments during that time.

“You are beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Very pretty,” remarked another.

“Hotness overload,” a third social media user wrote.

“The most beautiful thing that my eyes see my heart,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her flawless physique in her online snaps. She’s seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and skimpy tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she showed some skin as she posed in a black bikini with buckles on the straps. To date, that post has pulled in more than 11,000 likes and nearly 200 comments from fans.