Kylie Jenner Reportedly Goes On Multimillion-Dollar Shopping Spree Before Losing Billionaire Status

Kylie Jenner went on a shopping spree in the months leading up to the explosive Forbes report that questioned her billionaire status, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday. Jenner reportedly made million-dollar real estate deals, bought expensive gifts, and even purchased a private jet before Forbes stripped her of the billionaire title.

The 22-year-old made several lavish purchases and was out to “splash the cash,” according to an Us Weekly source. In the months leading up to the Forbes announcement, Kylie purportedly bought real estate, including a $36.5 million mansion in the Los Angeles area and a $15 million empty lot in Hidden Hills, California. Around that same time, the source said the Kylie Cosmetics CEO also purchased a private jet.

The spending didn’t apparently stop there. It was reported that the youngest Jenner gave her siblings Mother’s Day gifts of “expensive crystal clutches.” She also made a $1 million donation to coronavirus relief during the early stages of the pandemic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s billionaire status first came into question when Forbes released a report titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies — and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire” on May 29.

The report alleged that the Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t truthful and that the company was “significantly smaller and less profitable” than what the public had been led to believe. It went so far as to accuse the 22-year old of lying on company reports and forging tax returns. Forbes claimed that the Kardashian team campaigned heavily for Jenner to grace the cover of the issue.

These are all allegations that Jenner and her team vehemently denied. Her attorney, Michael Kump, told Us Weekly that the Forbes article was “filled with outright lies.” Kump demanded that Forbes “immediately and publically” retract the claims.

As for Jenner’s response, the young entrepreneur took to Instagram.

“I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period,” Jenner wrote.

Forbes issued a statement saying that it stood by the story, and before they published the story, they had spent months vetting the facts. The report accused Jenner and her team of lying, although it could not prove that any documents were faked along the way.

This new information about Jenner’s spending most likely won’t sit well for Kris Jenner. The Kardashian matriarch was reportedly “freaking out” that the Forbes report would hurt their brand.