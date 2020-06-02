Mariska Hargitay Slams Donald Trump For His ‘Tyranny’ & ‘Racism’ On Twitter

Mariska Hargitay took to Twitter earlier today to call out President Donald Trump for his “tyranny and racism” in response to his “LAW & ORDER” tweet that went viral on Sunday, Hollywood Life reported.

While it is not clear if the president was genuinely referring to the hit procedural franchise, Law & Order, Hargitay still felt it was important to respond. She has portrayed Olivia Benson, the Commanding Officer of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit on the long-running Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, for two decades now.

Benson is a beloved character to many, so Hargitay’s tweet generated plenty of responses on Twitter from fans who were happy to see the actress speak out. Within a few hours of going live, the 56-year-old’s tweet had garnered over 24,500 likes and more than 400 comments.

Many fans tweeted that about Benson being a “boss” and more in the replies. A few people said they wished the detective was real. Others sent the SVU star donation links and petitions, asking her to spread the word.

“And that’s on Olivia Benson,” wrote one fan.

“Queen….keep preaching! More celebs should be on camera calling for justice instead of #BunkerBoys face,” said another.

“Exactly! These words right here Powerful…Thank u for your stance. We must Keep the hope and faith. And stay unified. @Mariska I Understand and You Understand! Much love to you Sis! Stay Strong,” added a third contributor.

“My heart aches for Americans right now, sending my love from Australia,” tweeted a fourth person.

After her initial tweet, Hargitay continued to retweet other Trump critics onto her feed.

She also shared an image encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming primary election being held on June 2 in nine states along with the District of Columbia. The photo was a mostly black square with the word “vote” printed on it several times in a row on the top.

It appeared like her mostly-black voting image might have also been in recognition of the social media blackout held to honor George Floyd. This unarmed black man died at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin. His death has led to a national outcry against police brutality and injustice, causing protests to breakout around the world.

Ice-T, who plays Sergeant Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU, has also publically criticized Trump several times on his own Twitter account.

“More SVU fans joked that Trump ‘couldn’t handle’ the wrath of his character, Sergeant Fin Tutuola and Captain Olivia Benson,” said Hollywood Life.