‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Apologizes For Defending His Usage Of Racial Slurs: ‘I Misspoke’

9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman took to his Instagram page on Monday night to apologize for defending his usage of racial slurs, TVLine reported.

The controversy first began when old tweets resurfaced from his fiancée, Brazilian actress Chrysti Ane, in which she had used the N-word.

Guzman defended Ane on his Instagram live, saying he and his friends “call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person. We know who each other are.”

In his latest Instagram update, Guzman apologized for his previous statements, adding that he felt the need to speak up to defend his family, who he claimed were being sent death threats from online users.

In his new video, he said he mistakenly used the word “slurs” when he meant to say “stereotypes.”

“I came from an angry place. I couldn’t think straight, and I misspoke.”

He stood by the fact that he and his friends would often make fun of each other but acknowledged that no “non-Black” people should be using the N-word, including “all Latinos. That’s not our word.”

However, Guzman also cast some blame on other celebrities like Fat Joe and Cardi B, who he claims have used the slur in the past and not experienced backlash like him.

The actor further expressed that his wife had “grown as a woman,” and was not the same person she was when those tweets were initially composed.

“I apologize to those that I have offended and misrepresented myself by using the wrong term. I will continue to grow, and continue to help out the community,” he concluded.

Guzman’s apology may also have been encouraged by the backlash he received from his 9-1-1 co-stars Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds. Stark tweeted in response to many fans who were asking for his opinion on what Guzman said, and he wrote that there was “no excuse” to use the N-word, writing that it belonged only to the “Black community.”

I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by… — Oliver Stark (@oliverstarkk) June 1, 2020

Hinds responded to someone who tweeted that 9-1-1 fans should consider how black cast members of the show are feelings.

How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutured so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER. https://t.co/NmhIOVDWK4 — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) June 1, 2020

Dozens of Guzman’s fans responded to his apology video shared on Instagram last night. The majority of commenters appeared to appreciate Guzman’s apology and thank him for speaking up to clarify his previous remarks.

A few people wrote that they were upset by how quick others were to try and “cancel” him, adding that he should be met with love and forgiveness rather than hate.

That said, some felt Guzman’s apology was insincere.