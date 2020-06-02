Monica Huldt Shows Off Her Round Booty In A White Thong Bikini On Instagram

Monica Huldt took to her Instagram account on Monday to share yet another super-sexy outfit. The model flaunted her curvaceous body as she encouraged her fans to stay safe.

In the racy snap, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a white bikini. The tiny top fastened behind her back while flashing her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also hugged her ample bust.

The matching thong bottoms showed off her round booty while accentuating her tiny waist. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs and flat tummy in the shot.

Monica posed with her backside to the camera as she placed both of her hands under her pert posterior. She arched her back looked over her shoulder with a sexy smirk on her face. In the background, a green plant can be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with light pink lipstick.

Monica’s 651,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 13,000 times in less than 24 hours after the pic went live on the platform. Admirers also shared their opinions in the comments section with over 240 messages during that time.

“So gorgeous,” one follower gushed.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” remarked another.

“Always gorgeous pics,” a third social media user declared.

“You are also so beautiful. Your photos are amazing and wonderful and put a smile on my face every single time they come across my feed. Love you,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for rocking sexy looks in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking skimpy lingerie, tiny tops, and revealing bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a teeny tiny black crop top that flaunted her underboob and a pair of red panties. That upload was also a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments from fans.