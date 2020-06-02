George Floyd Memorial Details Revealed: Gatherings Scheduled For Minnesota, North Carolina, & Texas

Details regarding public viewings and memorials to honor George Floyd have been released by the law firm representing the family. Over the coming week, there will be gatherings held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd lived, as well as in Texas and North Carolina where the family has ties.

A press release from Ben Crump Law detailed that the Minneapolis gathering will be held on Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST). The event will be held at North Central University in the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary.

According to KARE 11, Reverand Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy at the Minneapolis memorial on Thursday. A number of Floyd’s family members will be participating in this memorial, as will the family’s attorney.

At this point, it does not appear that details regarding how many people will be allowed to attend, or how the allocation of seats will be done, have been revealed publicly.

On Saturday, June 6, there will be both a public viewing and a memorial service held in Raeford, North Carolina. This is where George Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd called in from during a talk with Today last week. In addition, North Carolina is where Floyd was born.

The Raeford public viewing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Then, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. This event will be held at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

Floyd used to live in Houston, Texas, and the family has slated two separate events to be held there. A public viewing will take place on Monday, June 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

Then, on Tuesday, June 9, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. CST. Both Houston events will be held at the Fountain of Praise church.

As the StarTribune notes, Floyd spent much of his youth in the Houston area. In addition, he lived there for a number of years as an adult. A burial for Floyd will be held after that June 9 memorial service.

In an Instagram post on Crump’s page, he asked people to pray for the family as they prepare for Floyd’s homecoming services.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after an altercation with the police. The four officers who were involved in the incident have been fired, and former officer Derek Chauvin is facing criminal charges for his role in what happened.

Ongoing demonstrations have taken place in Minneapolis and throughout the country as people protest Floyd’s death.

Additional details about these upcoming viewings and memorial services for Floyd should emerge soon.