Suzy Cortez Goes Topless & Wears Fishnet Stockings In Latest Instagram Update

On Tuesday, June 2, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the social media sensation striking a seductive pose on a cowskin rug. She placed her elbows and knees on the ground, as she arched her back. Suzy turned her head slightly and gave the photographer a sultry look by raising her eyebrows and opening her mouth.

She decided to go topless for the photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination. The Instagram star, however, seemed to have covered her nipples with black tape, presumably to her adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage. Suzy also wore black fishnet stockings, which showcased her toned derriere. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a statement ring, and numerous black bracelets worn on her left wrist.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a half ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. Suzy seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also appeared to have featured filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. In addition, she sported a white-tipped French manicure, giving the look additional glamour.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Quite a few of Suzy’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Your eyes are so beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“So hot,” added a different devotee.

“Amazing eyes,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye, red heart, and purple devil emoji to the comment.

“[F]antastic pic,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The 30-year-old has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy metallic bikini. That suggestive snap has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.