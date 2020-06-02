Yanita Yancheva Poses Poolside In A Revealing White One-Piece: ‘Want To Join?’

The model asked her followers where she should go after COVID-19 ends.

Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva is doing a little travel planning. In a recent post on her Instagram page, she posed poolside in a skimpy, white one-piece swimsuit and asked her followers where she should travel once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

In the photo, Yanita turned her head toward the camera as she flaunted her curves near the pool. The suit featured a large cutout on Yanita’s right side, revealing her toned stomach and breasts. The suit also left little to the imagination when it comes to the model’s lower half.

To accompany the swimsuit, Yanita wore a straw fedora over her wavy, platinum blonde hair. She wore her hair down for the photo, and it reached almost all the way down her back. The model also had a small smile in the photo, as well as what appears to be some makeup including eyeliner and mascara.

The photo appears to have been taken on an island. Even as she dipped her toes in the pool, you can see water in the distance, as well as what appears to be another piece of the island. It’s unclear whether the photo was taken recently, or while she was on vacation.

Yanita’s more than 1.6 million followers were eager to leave their reactions after the post went live. In just the first 15 minutes after it was published, the post had already been liked thousands of times and had been commented on by more than 70 users. In the comments, some users offered her travel advice, while others focused on the photo itself.

“Such a beautiful view. Have you been to South Africa, Cape Town? One of the most beautiful cities on Earth, but I guess SA will open boarders only next year,” one user wrote.

“Brazil…!! Take out politics and covid then all is wonderfull!!,” another suggested.

Others simply wanted to appreciate the model’s beauty and her figure, which were both on full display.

“Beautiful places and beautiful woman,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another added.

Although Yanita may be busy planning her next vacation, the model has also taken some time recently to showcase her yoga skills with her husband, Tavi Castro, who is an athlete and bodybuilder. In a photo recently posted to her Instagram, Tavi can be seen holding his wife up off of their bed with just his feet as she lets her fair flow down near his face. In the day since the image was posted, it’s already been commented on more than 280 times.