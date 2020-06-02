Corrie Yee Shows Off Her Hot Bod In A Teeny Tiny Chain Bikini

Corrie Yee left little to the imagination as she rocked another racy look in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The sexy model flashed her curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning shot, Corrie rocked an orange bikini. The top boasted chain straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist and showed off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap.

Corrie posed with her feet in the water as she stood in front of a large rock formation. She placed one hand on the rock beside her as the other tugged at her bikini bottoms. She pushed her hip to the side and turned her face away from the camera while wearing a seductive expression.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s 967,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 3,100 times within the first 35 minutes after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the photos.

“Way to brighten the timeline with your sunshine beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Another stunner from you,” another stated.

“You are a work of art,” a third social media user gushed.

“Ready for the beach,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show off her enviable curves in skimpy little outfits for her online posts. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a blue g-string bikini with white trim as she hung out by the pool. To date, that snap has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 350 comments.