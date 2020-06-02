Jessica Weaver Teases Naked Body Under Open Robe In Flirty Video

Jessica Weaver is known by her 9.4 million Instagram followers for her semi-nude photos and videos, and on Tuesday, she did not let them down. The model’s latest post saw her teasing her naked body under an open robe while posing in her home.

The model’s racy update, which can be seen on her Instagram page, was a short video clip that featured her wearing the robe, which was made from a silky patterned fabric with green trim. A matching green belt was tied loosely around her waist helping to keep the robe from exposing too much skin. Jessica wore the robe open, showing off a good deal of cleavage. One side of the robe covered the front of her lower body to adhere to Instagram’s anti-nudity policy.

The clip began with Jessica holding one side of her robe near her shoulder while her other hand held the other side of the garment over the side of her hip, flaunting the bare skin on her hip, lower abdomen, and chest. She lowered her hand while giving the camera a flirty smile while she struck a sexy pose. Her tan skin looked flawless in the light.

Jessica wore her hair tossed over to one side. She let her natural beauty shine through and opted to go with a light application of makeup that looked to include a touch of blush and pink lipstick.

The post was an instant hit, garnering more than 60,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Jessica wrote a positive message and wished her fans a happy day.

Many of her fans enjoyed the post along with the uplifting message, and they took a moment to thank her for both while also complimenting her.

“You’re always such an absolutely amazing and very beautiful woman also you’re so damn sexy and perfect in every way,” gushed one admirer.

“Good morning beautiful hope you have a great day also stay safe and well,” a second follower commented.

“always so radiant and so cute and with a good attitude many blessings,” a third admirer wrote.

“Morning to you babe omg you’re so gorgeous so damn sexy,” a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Luckily for Jessica’s fans, the model seems to have no qualms sharing nearly nude content on social media. Not too long ago, she flashed her massive cleavage in a tiny crop top while posing in Joshua Tree Park.