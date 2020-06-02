Joe Biden Says George Floyd’s Last Words, ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ Are ‘Echoing All Across This Nation’

'It's time to listen to those words,' he said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation via Facebook Live on Tuesday, telling his audience that George Floyd’s last words are resonating across the country.

Biden, who is all but certain to be the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee for president, spoke from City Hall in Philadelphia, while broadcasting his remarks to the nation via the social media platform.

Biden opened by repeating Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” twice, referring to the words the 47-year-old unarmed African American man uttered as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck for 7 or more minutes.

“George Floyd’s last words… they didn’t die with him,” he said in a somber tone.

“They’re still being heard, echoing all across this nation.”

He then went on to say that Floyd’s dying words speak to a nation where the color of your skin can put someone’s life at risk; to a nation where 100,00 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, and 40 million have lost their jobs; and that a disproportionate number of those deaths and job losses have affected the black community.

“Every day millions of people, millions, not at the moment of losing their life but in the course of living their life are saying to themselves, ‘I can’t breathe,'” he said.

He then called Floyd’s last words a “wake-up call” to the nation, noting that Floyd’s death was not the first time those words were uttered by a dying black man at the hands of police, referencing the death of Eric Garner who, like Floyd, was an unarmed African American man accused of a petty crime who died in police custody.

“It’s time to listen to those words,” he said.

He went on to call for leadership that can recognize the pain felt by marginalized communities.

Biden went on to reference the violence and looting that have plagued some of the protests since Floyd’s death, noting that there is no place for rioting, looting, and destroying churches and businesses, many of which were built by African Americans.

The former vice president then said that the time has come for the nation to deal with “systemic racism,” economic inequity, and other issues plaguing the black community.

Biden also referenced his opponent, Donald Trump, and what he (Biden) sees as Trump’s failures, accusing the 45th president of failing to understand both the Bible, that he used in a photo op on Monday night, and the Constitution, which enshrines the right of the people to peacefully assemble.

“I’ve said from the outset of this election that we are in a battle for the soul of this nation,” he said.

Biden concluded his address by echoing the words of Martin Luther King Jr., who himself referenced an old negro spiritual.

“I truly believe, in my heart of hearts, we can overcome,” he said.