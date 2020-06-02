Deborah Tramitz Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear In New Instagram Snap

Deborah Tramitz decided to strip down to her intimates in a brand-new photo uploaded on June 1. The 27-year-old stunned her 1 million Instagram followers when she rocked a sexy intimate set from Calvin Klein that showed off her killer figure.

Deborah sported a tiny gray bra, which boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. The padded triangle-style cups barely contained her perky chest. The signature Calvin Klein logo was printed on the stretchable band along her toned midriff, as well on the shoulder straps.

She wore loose joggers in the same color. She tugged at her bottoms, pulling it down to reveal her matching panties. The underwear clung to her slender waist while also accentuating her chiseled abs and flat tummy. Like the bra, the undies also had the classic logo on its thick waistband.

Deborah was seemingly photographed inside her home in Stuttgart. In the first snap, she posed by standing in front of a white wall and near some house decors. She leaned to the side and raised her right hand to her head. A small heart tattoo was visible on her right wrist. She looked sideways with her eyes down, smiling.

In the second photo, she changed her pose with most of her toned backside facing the camera. Even though not entirely visible, the angle made her pert booty the main focus of the shot. This time, she looked straight into the camera and gave a smile. She placed her hand on top of her head, running her fingers through her hair.

The German model kept her blond hair down, hanging over her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, filled-in eyebrows, and several coats of black mascara on her upper and lower eyelashes. She also seemed to have applied bronzer and nude lipstick on her lips. She accessorized with several layers of gold necklace, earrings, and a ring.

In the caption, Deborah greeted her fans and asked her followers something about their mood. She added several hashtags at the end of the post.

The newest social media upload has earned more than 23,600 likes and upward of 460 comments in less than a day of going live on her account. A lot of her fans dropped gushing messages in the comments section. Others decided to express their thoughts about the snap using a trail of emoji.

“You are so pretty! You have a great body and beautiful smile!” gushed one of her admirers.

“You look amazing! Great hair color for summer,” added another fan.