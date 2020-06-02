Donald Trump Claims New York City Was ‘Lost To The Looters’

Donald Trump posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that Monday was a “bad day” for the Cuomo brothers. The president went on to explain New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had a bad day because New York City was lost “to the looters” and brother Chris’ CNN program’s ratings were down 50 percent. Trump went on to say one of the reasons the city was lost is because the governor refused to call in the National Guard.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%!”

The tweet referencing the Cuomo brothers came at the end of a tweetstorm where the president was endorsing Republican candidates for various offices. It’s possible Trump’s last tweet in that vein reminded him to take aim at the Cuomo’s as he had just endorsed Chris Jacobs, who is running for congress out of New York.

After claiming Cuomo had lost the city to lowlifes, Trump then asked Republicans to vote in several state primaries being carried out on Tuesday.

The attack on Governor Cuomo comes amidst more than five days of protests and riots have ravaged the country. New York has had some of the most violent clashes between protestors and law enforcement officials. Several officers in the city are under investigation for reportedly using force when it wasn’t called for by the situation.

In the last few days, Trump has made calling out the National Guard central to his message. The president reportedly had a call with several governors from across the country on Monday morning where he berated several for also not being willing to call in troops. In that call, as The Inquisitr reported, he told governors if they didn’t step up and “dominate” they would look like “a bunch of jerks.”

Trump has come under fire from some of his critics for his continued pressing for soldiers and police to deal with the protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere. One commentator said the president was “declaring war on Americans” when he gave a speech on Monday threatening to send large groups of US troops into cities he deemed weren’t dealing with the protests correctly. Illinois governor Pritzker reportedly told Trump during their group phone call that Pritzker believed the president’s rhetoric regarding the situation was only making things worse.