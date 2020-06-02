Halsey Provides Medical Attention During Protests, Says ‘I Have Been Covered In Innocent Blood’

Singer Halsey provided medical aid to protestors who were shot with rubber bullets during the recent George Floyd protests in Los Angeles. “The You Should Be Sad” singer wrote an emotional Instagram post that detailed her experience and feelings, which included several first-hand photos of the devastation and her statement that “…some of you need to see what I’ve seen.”

The singer admitted that her photos “don’t even scratch the surface” of what was truly going on. Halsey continued that while it was “easy” for people at home to “condone” the “violent” actions taken against the protesters, there was a lot more to the story that people were missing.

Many “innocent peaceful protestors” were harmed, the 25-year-old singer wrote. With medical professionals “CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED” from dealing with the current pandemic, medical care was hard to come by. That was where Halsey stepped in.

The young singer administered medical care to many on the front lines of the protests.

“I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back.”

Her post included a photo of a table covered with medical supplies, as well as images of her cleaning the faces of several unidentified protesters. The injuries were significant as some of the demonstrators “will lose vision,” and others “have lost fingers.”

“I have been covered in innocent blood.”

The protests hit home for the singer and brought her background into the light. Her mother was an EMT and her father a black man. The demonstrations brought her two associations together “in ways that have horrified” her.

The singer wasn’t trying to showcase her work during the post. Halsey wrote that her updated wasn’t intended to be “virtue signaling.” Instead, the intention was to show what was truly going on through her eyes.

The singer then blasted President Trump’s decision to include the national guard and implored citizens to get involved. The situation had “escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care,” Halsey wrote.

The singer ended with a simple note that this was “everyone’s problem.”

This incident wasn’t the first time the singer had talked about the current protests. Halsey claimed that she was “gassed” and “hit by pellets” for hours, per Page Six on Sunday. The singer insisted that she was not inciting violence at the time.

“We did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired,” Page Six reported.