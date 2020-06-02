‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reveals How Tom Sandoval Made Her Feel Insecure When They Were Dating

The Bravo star dishes on her past relationships in her new book, 'He's Making you Crazy.'

Kristen Doute says her relationship with Tom Sandoval made her insecure. The Vanderpump Rules star, who recently released her relationships book He’s Making You Crazy, writes about exes Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brian Carter, and more, but longtime fans may best remember her wild days with the TomTom co-owner, whom she was dating when the Bravo reality show debuted in 2013.

While she didn’t mention her exes by name, the stories about her longtime boyfriend Sandoval were obvious when she referred to him as an ex who shaved his forehead. In an excerpt from Kristen’s book posted by Us Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules veteran detailed insecurities she had while dating the charismatic future bar owner.

“Once you start sharing jeans with your boyfriend, you start questioning your body image,” Kristen wrote. “Was I his arm candy, or was he mine? …We would get ready together at his vanity, and when he said ‘you’re beautiful’ I wondered if he was talking to me or to himself. His flat iron, oh, his f*ing flat iron. It was his most prized possession. Would he ever look at me the way he looked at it?”

Kristen also wrote of being rebuffed in the bedroom by Sandoval when they were in their 20s. The now-37-year-old reality star wrote that her ex was more interested in playing online poker than the lingerie she was wearing.

“I was twenty-six, hot, skinny, and drop-dead gorgeous.,” Kristen wrote. “He would rather get two-pair, aces high than a BJ from his model girlfriend.”

In her book, Kristen revealed the beginning of the end of her relationship with Sandoval when he admitted to cheating on her during a trip to Las Vegas. But her later drunken hookup with Sandoval’s best friend, Jax Taylor, was the nail in the coffin for the rocky relationship, and it played out on Vanderpump Rules’ early seasons.

The reality star previously revealed that her affair with Jax while she was dating Sandoval was the hardest chapter for her to write about in her book.

Kristen added that looking back, she now realizes she just wanted “attention and affection” and that it didn’t matter who she got it from.

“I was longing to feel desired, to know that I was still worth something,” the James Mae founder wrote. “My self-love tank was entirely depleted, and I hated every minute of it.”

Years later, Kristen is now on good terms with her ex, as well as his longtime love, Ariana Madix — even if she has suspicions that their relationship started while she was still with Sandoval.

In He’s Making You Crazy, Kristen wrote that she started to “really like” Sandoval as a person again when she was no longer his girlfriend and that she is happy for him in his new relationship.

Kristen is currently dating her longtime friend Alex Menache.