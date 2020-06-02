Darnella Frazier: Who Is The Teen Who Recorded George Floyd’s Death?

Darnella Frazier is the 17-year-old Minneapolis resident who recorded the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derrick Chauvin. Frazier’s video showcased the explicit brutality of Floyd’s death, with Chauvin holding his knee against the victim’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds as the victim pleaded for air. The clip shocked the world, sparking international protests and calls for justice.

Unfortunately for Darnella, the trauma from witnessing such a killing — along with the explosion of attention she has received since — has mentally drained the teenager. Darnella and her mother have relocated from their home in South Minneapolis due to the attention she has been receiving from strangers and she is currently undergoing therapy to cope with what she witnessed, per TMZ.

While Darnella is currently staying busy with her school work, her video and role as a witness will play a major role in Chauvin’s eventual trial. She has already given a statement on the event to the FBI Civil Rights Divison and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Darnella’s attorney, Seth B. Cobin, paid tribute to his client’s bravery.

“You’re going back to that place in your head and that’s not an easy way to go back. It was emotional for her to recount her story, and for all of us to hear it.”

Darnella Has Been Dealing With Harassment Since The Video Was Released

While Darnella has been commended for her bravery in recording the video, the teenager revealed that the online negativity she has received in the days following has taken a toll. Per Insider, Darnella said she has received criticism for only filming the altercation between Floyd and the Minneapolis police and not stepping in to stop it. The teenager responded to the criticism in a Facebook post.

“I don’t expect anyone who wasn’t placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do!! MIND YOU I am a minor! 17 years old, of course I’m not about to fight off a cop I’m SCARED wtf.”

Darnella went on to express her confusion about the abuse she was receiving, questioning whether involving herself directly would have caused an even more violent outcome. She defended her decision to film, writing that the video prevented the Minneapolis police from crafting their own narrative and letting the world know what abuses they were committing.

“Instead of bashing me, THANK ME! Because that could’ve been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well. Anyone with something negative to say pls block me. I’m not forcing you to watch me.”

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up To Support Darnella

As news of the harassment Darnella was facing became public, a GoFundMe was set up in her name by Chicago resident Mica Cole Kamenski. While she is not related to Darnella’s family, Kamenski explained on the fundraiser’s page that she was able to connect with LaTangie Gillespie, Darnella’s mother, and raise money to make sure the teenager is uplifted.

“A CHILD paid the price of her innocence, her well-being, her hope, so that white people would start to wake the f-$& up. And people are going out of their way to break her spirit?!”

Kamenski added that she would do whatever she could to ensure Darnella was not another casualty of such tragic times. The money being raised is for Darnella and her family to decide — be it for university tuition or otherwise — as Kamenski didn’t want the fundraiser to be done in a paternalistic way that attempted to dictate the young woman’s future.

After two days, the fundraiser has already surpassed its $50,000 goal, and it is currently at $56,146 as of publishing. So far, 2,200 people have donated in support.