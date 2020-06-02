Veronica Bielik Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sexy Workout Set

Veronica Bielik has a figure worthy of envy, and she took to Instagram to show it off on Tuesday. The model looked sensational as she posed in a sexy workout set while she appeared to be enjoying some time outside.

Veronica’s post consisted of two snapshots that featured her in the outfit. She was standing on what looked like a road that was situated near a row of trees.

The model’s outfit was slate grey and black. The bra was a sexy number with straps that went down her chest and under the cups around her back. The yoga pants were grey and black with white trim.

In the first photo of the series, Veronica faced the camera at a slight angle, showing off her hourglass shape. She held her arms at her sides while she smiled and flaunted her bare midriff and cleavage.

Veronica showed off more of her backside in the second image. The camera captured her from a side angle as she posed with one leg in front of the other. The snap showed off the curve of her derrière as well as her flat abs. She also flashed a bit of sideboob as she smiled for the camera. Her shapely shoulders were also on display.

The Polish model wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose curls over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose shade of lipstick.

The post was a hit among her followers, who hit the like button 17,000 times within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Veronica left an upbeat message about energy.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over how sexy and pretty she looked in the photos.

“Beautiful smile, you are so beautiful, pretty, gorgeous and charming girl,” wrote one admirer.

“And wow you’re looking sooo gorgeous in that amazing outfit and the best thing about these pictures, your beautiful smile Happy Tuesday,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Love your attitude and your smile. Keep on doing that, you make a better day for everyone,” commented a third follower.

“I do not know what to say to such a beauty. The sweetest and most beautiful angel I have ever seen in the world,” gushed a fourth fan.

Veronica seems to enjoy showing off her figure in a variety of outfits. When she isn’t flaunting her curves in a sexy dress or athletic wear, her fans can find her looking smoking hot in skimpy bikinis, like the red thong bikini she wore not too long ago.