Darius Rucker Says He’s ‘Faced Racism’ His Whole Life In Emotional Instagram Post

The country singer is speaking out with an important message.

Country music singer Darius Rucker opened up about having “faced racism [his] whole life” in a very poignant and heartfelt messages posted to his Instagram account on June 1. The talented musician, who gained notoriety as one fourth of the rock band Hootie & The Blowfish, got very candid in the social media upload this week as he urged people across the globe to “come together” to fight racism.

Darius began his post as he told fans that “this whole thing” had made him feel broken “to the core.” The star referenced the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that have taken place across the U.S. and in many other cities around the globe, as well as sending his condolences to all the families of those who have lost someone because of the color of their skin.

“As an American, a father, a son, a brother, a singer, a man… I have faced racism my whole life, from kindergarten to the life I live today,” he wrote in part in his lengthy message, which was a white font written on a black background.

Darius — who appeared as a battle advisor alongside Blake Shelton on The Voice last year — then went on to discuss his belief that “racism is not a born thing” and is instead “a taught thing.”

“It is not a strong belief; it is a weak belief. It is not a financial issue; it is a hatred issue,” the 54-year-old eloquently continued.

The “Wagon Wheel” singer also opened up about how for a long time he believed that racism was something he just had to put up with in his daily life.

“Over the course of my life, I guess I had just put it down to ‘that’s just the way it is.’ No, I know I had. It is no longer alright for me to perpetuate the myth that things are okay,” he said.

Darius — who recently appeared as a guest on the most recent season of American Idol alongside friend and show judge Luke Bryan — shared how he wanted his three children to grow up in a better world than he has. The star is dad to 24-year-old daughter Carolyn, 19-year-old daughter Daniella, and 15-year-old son Jack.

“I really hope that we get better as a nation,” the musician closed out his message. He shared his one request with his more than half a million followers, which was to “root out” the fear, hate, or division that may be inside them.

Darius’s lengthy post received a wave of love and respect from his followers, which included messages from a number of his famous friends.

Fellow country singers Brad Paisley, Russell Dickerson, and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, as well as former One Tree Hill actor Chad Michael Murray were amongst the celebrities who commented on the upload with heartfelt messages of support.

Darius’s Instagram post has received more than 17,600 likes and over 760 comments.