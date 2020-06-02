Olivia Jade Giannulli Faces Backlash On Social Media Once Again After ‘White Privilege’ Comments

Olivia Jade Giannulli is facing backlash on social media once again, this time over her comments on white privilege amid the “Black Lives Matter” movement and the protests and riots that took place following the death of George Floyd.

The social media star was finally starting to pick up the pieces following the college admissions scandal that rocked her world when she received more pushback on Instagram after using her platform to speak out against racism. The 20-year-old shared a lengthy post in her Instagram stories on Sunday, May 31, which included her views on the hot topic and referenced her “white privilege” and how people like herself need to use that to help with movement.

Olivia acknowledged the fact that she was “born into privilege” based on her skin color and financial situation but confessed that she was not aware that the issue of racism was still so present in our society. She told her followers that knowing that the problem is still so widespread makes her feel “awful,” and it fuels her to want to do more and be better for all her “beautiful black friends” and any other people who are facing adversity. The 20-year-old went on to say that she is not racist and never has been, but she felt the need to speak up because the whole thing makes her feel outraged, sick, and even brings her to tears.

“We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS. We need to stop complaining about the smallest thing,” she wrote. “Because the black community is fearful of drying and being oppressed every single day just based on the way they look and how they were born.”

She concluded the post by sharing that it’s time to step up and make a change because it’s “disgusting” that things like this keep happening. Since the update was shared on her stories, critics were not able to comment on Instagram, but that didn’t stop many from slamming Giannulli on Twitter over her comments, noting that white privilege is the exact reason why the college admissions scandal even happened.

“Not Olivia Jade talking about white privilege when she used her privilege to cheat her way into college,” one person tweeted.

“Olivia jade on ig talmbout [sic] fighting white privilege while her mom spends only 2 months for wire fraud & buying admission for her into usc cmon now,” another person wrote.

It does not appear as though Giannulli has addressed the backlash that she has been receiving but she did take to Instagram last night to share a black box as part of “Blackout Tuesday.”